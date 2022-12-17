Anthony Davis out for Lakers Sunday game vs. Wizards with right foot soreness

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without their big man Anthony Davis due to right foot soreness. The team announced on Saturday that he would miss Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards, per Dave McMenamin.

Davis injured his foot 17 minutes into the Lakers win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday. He went to the locker room with the team at halftime and did not return to start the third quarter. Thomas Bryant replaced him in the lineup in a 126-108 win. Davis finished the game with 10 points, four rebounds, two assists, a block, and a steal.

Davis landed awkwardly on a layup attempt in the first quarter but played out the half. He had x-rays at the arena and head coach Darvin Ham said he would be re-evaluated on Saturday to determine the severity of the injury. The fact that it’s soreness is a slight plus in that there is no fracture.