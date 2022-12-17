Frank Gore Jr. scores 2nd TD vs Rice in record-setting LendingTree Bowl performance [VIDEO]

Southern Miss running back Frank Gore Jr. — yes, that Frank Gore Jr. — has shown that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to the football field.

The son of NFL legend Frank Gore was the star of the show in this year’s LendingTree Bowl, setting the FBS record for rushing yards in a bowl game with 329. Gore Jr. scored twice on the ground while throwing for another score in the Golden Eagles‘ 38-24 victory over the Rice Owls.

The sophomore running back broke Camerun Peoples’ record of 317 rushing yards in a bowl game for App State in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Gore Jr. capped off his record-setting night with an electrifying 56-yard touchdown to ice the game against the Owls.

FRANK GORE JR IS UP TO 329 YARDS & 3TD’s THIS IS NOT NORMAL!! pic.twitter.com/T1TVvx8HDz — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) December 18, 2022

In case you are wondering, Gore Jr.’s father is 39 years young. And yes, you are getting older as time continues to rage on.