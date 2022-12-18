Opening odds for Week 16 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16. The playoff picture is heating up coming out of Week 15 and the coming Christmas week schedule is going to be critical to the standings.

The week opens with a Jaguars-Jets game that features two teams on the outside looking in at the 2023 NFL Playoffs, but it has some zany antics possibilities. The league then has flipped the Saturday and Sunday schedule due to Christmas. Saturday is Christmas Eve and will feature 11 games. The highlight of that slate is Eagles-Cowboys in the 4 p.m. window, with Giants-Vikings, Bengals-Patriots, and Seahawks-Chiefs all interesting.

The Christmas Day slate will feature Packers-Dolphins, Broncos-Rams, and Bucs-Cardinals. It’s a bit of a lump of coal, but what are you gonna do?

DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled lookahead lines for all 16 games earlier this week. They pulled the lines at 1 p.m. on Sunday and are starting to re-open them. Below is our full list of Week 16 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, including the lookahead line and the re-opened odds as they go live again on Sunday evening.

December 18

Point spread: Jets -1

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Both -110

December 13

Point spread: Jets -2.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Jets -130, Jaguars +110

December 18

Point spread: Chiefs -10

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Chiefs -475, Seahawks +380

December 13

Point spread: Chiefs -9.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -475, Seahawks +380

December 18

Point spread: Bills -9

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Bills -435, Bears +350

December 13

Point spread: Bills -10

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Bills -475, Bears +380

December 18

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

December 13

Point spread: Ravens -6.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Ravens -300, Falcons +250

December 18

Point spread: Lions -3

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Lions -150, Panthers +130

December 13

Point spread: Lions -2.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Lions -135, Panthers +115

December 18

Point spread: Bengals -4

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Bengals -190, Patriots +160

December 13

Point spread: Bengals -3

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Bengals -155, Patriots +135

December 18

Point spread: Browns -3

Point total: 36

Moneyline: Browns -165, Saints +140

December 13

Point spread: Browns -3

Point total: 39

Moneyline: Browns -165, Saints +140

December 18

Point spread: Titans -7

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Titans -435, Texans +350

December 13

Point spread: Titans -8.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Titans -425, Texans +340

December 18

Point spread: Vikings -4

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Vikings -205, Giants +175

December 13

Point spread: Vikings -4.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Vikings -210, Giants +180

December 18

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

December 13

Point spread: 49ers -6.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: 49ers -300, Commanders +250

December 18

Point spread: Cowboys -1

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Both -110

December 13

Point spread: Cowboys -1

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -115, Eagles -105

December 18

Point spread: Steelers -2.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Steelers -135, Raiders +115

December 13

Point spread: Steelers -1

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Steelers -115, Raiders -105

December 18

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

December 13

Point spread: Dolphins -4

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -195, Packers +165

December 18

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

December 13

Point spread: pick ‘em

Point total: 35.5

Moneyline: Both -110

December 18

Point spread: Bucs -3.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Bucs -190, Cardinals +160

December 13

Point spread: Bucs -3

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Bucs -165, Cardinals +140

December 18

Point spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Chargers -155, Colts +135

December 13

Point spread: Chargers -2.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Chargers -150, Colts +130