Opening odds for Week 16 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16. The playoff picture is heating up coming out of Week 15 and the coming Christmas week schedule is going to be critical to the standings.
The week opens with a Jaguars-Jets game that features two teams on the outside looking in at the 2023 NFL Playoffs, but it has some zany antics possibilities. The league then has flipped the Saturday and Sunday schedule due to Christmas. Saturday is Christmas Eve and will feature 11 games. The highlight of that slate is Eagles-Cowboys in the 4 p.m. window, with Giants-Vikings, Bengals-Patriots, and Seahawks-Chiefs all interesting.
The Christmas Day slate will feature Packers-Dolphins, Broncos-Rams, and Bucs-Cardinals. It’s a bit of a lump of coal, but what are you gonna do?
DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled lookahead lines for all 16 games earlier this week. They pulled the lines at 1 p.m. on Sunday and are starting to re-open them. Below is our full list of Week 16 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, including the lookahead line and the re-opened odds as they go live again on Sunday evening.
Jaguars vs. Jets
December 18
Point spread: Jets -1
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Both -110
December 13
Point spread: Jets -2.5
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Jets -130, Jaguars +110
Seahawks vs. Chiefs
December 18
Point spread: Chiefs -10
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Chiefs -475, Seahawks +380
December 13
Point spread: Chiefs -9.5
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -475, Seahawks +380
Bills vs. Bears
December 18
Point spread: Bills -9
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Bills -435, Bears +350
December 13
Point spread: Bills -10
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Bills -475, Bears +380
Falcons vs. Ravens
December 18
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
December 13
Point spread: Ravens -6.5
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Ravens -300, Falcons +250
Lions vs. Panthers
December 18
Point spread: Lions -3
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Lions -150, Panthers +130
December 13
Point spread: Lions -2.5
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Lions -135, Panthers +115
Bengals vs. Patriots
December 18
Point spread: Bengals -4
Point total: 39.5
Moneyline: Bengals -190, Patriots +160
December 13
Point spread: Bengals -3
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Bengals -155, Patriots +135
Saints vs. Browns
December 18
Point spread: Browns -3
Point total: 36
Moneyline: Browns -165, Saints +140
December 13
Point spread: Browns -3
Point total: 39
Moneyline: Browns -165, Saints +140
Texans vs. Titans
December 18
Point spread: Titans -7
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Titans -435, Texans +350
December 13
Point spread: Titans -8.5
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Titans -425, Texans +340
Giants vs. Vikings
December 18
Point spread: Vikings -4
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Vikings -205, Giants +175
December 13
Point spread: Vikings -4.5
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Vikings -210, Giants +180
Commanders vs. 49ers
December 18
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
December 13
Point spread: 49ers -6.5
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: 49ers -300, Commanders +250
Eagles vs. Cowboys
December 18
Point spread: Cowboys -1
Point total: 51
Moneyline: Both -110
December 13
Point spread: Cowboys -1
Point total: 50.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -115, Eagles -105
Raiders vs. Steelers
December 18
Point spread: Steelers -2.5
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Steelers -135, Raiders +115
December 13
Point spread: Steelers -1
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Steelers -115, Raiders -105
Packers vs. Dolphins
December 18
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
December 13
Point spread: Dolphins -4
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Dolphins -195, Packers +165
Broncos vs. Rams
December 18
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
December 13
Point spread: pick ‘em
Point total: 35.5
Moneyline: Both -110
Bucs vs. Cardinals
December 18
Point spread: Bucs -3.5
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Bucs -190, Cardinals +160
December 13
Point spread: Bucs -3
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Bucs -165, Cardinals +140
Chargers vs. Colts
December 18
Point spread: Chargers -3
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Chargers -155, Colts +135
December 13
Point spread: Chargers -2.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Chargers -150, Colts +130