Best DFS lineup strategy for Giants-Commanders on Sunday Night Football

Week 15 continues on Sunday, December 18. This week’s Sunday Night Football matchup will feature the New York Giants taking on the Washington Commanders. When these teams matched up in Week 13, the game ended in a 20-20 tie. Kickoff from FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, with the game airing on NBC.

Injuries

The Giants have already ruled out G Joshua Ezeudu (neck), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) and G Shane Lemieux (toe). Tight end Daniel Bellinger (rib), WR Richie James (concussion), CB Nick McCloud (illness), LB Jihad Ward (concussion) and DT Leonard Williams (neck) are all listed as questionable.

The Commanders will be without T Saahdiq Charles (concussion). Wide receiver Cam Sims (back), CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) and DE Chase Young (knee) are considered questionable, although Young is not expected to play.

Captain’s Chair

Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants ($18,300)

Barkley is the most expensive player in this DFS matchup, but for good reason. New York lacks multiple stars, so Barkley typically sees a lot of work in both the rushing and receiving aspects of the offense. He had 18 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown and added 18 yards on five receptions when these teams met two weeks ago. Even with Washington allowing the third-fewest DFS points to running backs, his workload makes him worthy of a Captain’s Chair.

Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants ($15,300)

Jones is an interesting choice for a Cpatian’s Chair just because he doesn’t have the high passing ceiling we typically expect with quarterbacks. He does fly under the radar when it comes to rushing, though. When these teams played in Week 13, Jones threw for 200 yards with a touchdown but then led the team with 12 carries for 71 yards. Washington gives up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing quarterbacks, so Jones could be a sneaky play as a Captain this week.

Value Plays

Joey Slye, K, Washington Commanders ($4,000)

Slye is one of the few players in this game that has a favorable matchup. New York is allowing the ninth-most DFS points to opposing kickers. When these teams tied earlier this season, Slye made two of his three field goal attempts and both of his extra points. The attempt he missed was a 52-yarder that he pushed wide right. Slye should see more opportunities in this game, and is a solid value play.

Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders — ($5,400)

Dotson has had a rollercoaster year. He got out to a fast start, but then injuries derailed his rookie season. Dotson is a solid complement to No. 1 wide receiver Terry McLaurin and does a good job of not being fully overshadowed. He brought in five of his nine targets for 54 yards and a touchdown when these teams played two weeks ago. If Dotson can see a similar target share in the rematch, he should be a solid value play Sunday night.