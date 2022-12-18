2 WRs to start and 2 WRs to fade in Week 15 fantasy football

As fantasy managers begin to put together starting lineups for Week 15, we have some suggestions for wide receivers to start and sit this weekend.

Wide receiver starts

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Browns vs. Ravens

Ever since Deshaun Watson’s return to the field, Peoples-Jones has seen an uptick in targets, receptions, and fantasy points. If that trend continues into this game — which it may, especially with TE David Njoku questionable — Peoples-Jones should be a good option to start this weekend.

DJ Chark, Lions vs. Jets

Chark was absolutely on fire last week against the Vikings, and if he’s able to carry that momentum through to this matchup, Chark managers are going to be thrilled. He had 94 receiving yards and a touchdown just one week after a 98-yard performance.

Wide receiver sits

Chase Claypool, Bears vs. Eagles

This Eagles matchup is going to be a real struggle for the offensively-challenged Bears. While Justin Fields has made his magic work sporadically throughout the season, the entire Chicago offense is probably smart to veer away from this week.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chiefs vs. Texans

Valdes-Scantling has been seeing limited targets in recent games, with Patrick Mahomes distributing largely to Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and his running backs. MVS has not had enough consistency in his recent performances to make him a good choice to start this week. In Last week’s matchup against the Broncos, he had just one reception for 20 yards.