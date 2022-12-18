2 defenses to start, 2 D/STs to fade in Week 15 fantasy football

Welcome to the fantasy playoffs! Months of lineup changes and decisions have culminated in this moment with everything on the line. With that in mind, we have some suggestions for D/STs to prioritize and some to avoid where possible.

D/ST Starts

A week after the Chiefs D/ST produced in a favorable matchup with the Broncos, fantasy managers can look to capitalize again when the unit faces off with the Texans. This week, Houston has fronted that both Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel could see action. That pretty much says it all.

With Kyler Murray set to miss the rest of the regular season with a torn ACL, the Cardinals will have to make do Colt McCoy under center. While the Broncos D/ST has largely struggled since the team came out of its Week 9 bye, this matchup looks like a bona fide get-right opportunity. Fantasy managers should plan accordingly.

D/ST Sits

The Buccaneers D/ST had already struggled for several weeks, and Week 15’s matchup with the Bengals doesn’t offer much reason to think that trend will turn around. With Ja’Marr Chase back in the fold and Joe Burrow heating up, Cincy has demolished opposing defenses on the field and in fantasy leagues.

Of late, the Lions have fielded one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL. D’Andre Swift regaining his footing in the backfield rotation and the official return of first-round wideout Jameson Williams have reinforced that notion. The Jets have held their own against strong offenses before, but the timing of this matchup seems far from ideal.