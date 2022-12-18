How the NFL playoff picture looks coming out of Week 15

The NFL playoff picture is coming into focus in Week 15. The Eagles entered the week as the only team to clinch a playoff berth, while the Broncos, Texans, and Bears had all been eliminated. Heading into the Sunday and Monday games, the playoff standings are starting to firm up as more teams punch their ticket into the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

The week opened with the 49ers beating the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. With the win, the clinched the NFC West and became the second team to earn a playoff berth. That was followed on Saturday with two more playoff entrants. The Vikings beat the Colts with the biggest comeback in NFL history, which clinched them the NFC North title. Later in the evening, the Bills beat the Dolphins in a fun snow game to clinch a playoff berth.

On Sunday, the Cowboys can clinch a playoff berth with a win or a loss by the Commanders or Lions, and the Chiefs can clinch the AFC West with a win or Chargers loss. On the other end of things, the Cardinals, Rams, Colts, Steelers, and Raiders can all be eliminated from playoff contention.

1 p.m. window update

The opening window was a wild one with two different games going into overtime and a third nearly getting there. The Lions escaped against the Jets, winning 20-17 after the Jets missed a field goal as time expired. Detroit improved to 7-7 and is now tied with Seattle for eighth place. The Seahawks have the head-to-head tiebreaker edge.

The Eagles got a win over the Bears, holding off a late comeback to secure the 25-20 victory. They remain in first place in the conference and will maintain their two-game edge on the Vikings.

Kansas City punched their ticket in the playoffs, beating the Texans in overtime on a Jerick McKinnon touchdown run. They clinched the AFC West with the win. On the other hand, the Cowboys came up short of clinching a playoff berth, losing in overtime after Dak Prescott threw a pick-six to the Jaguars.

4 p.m. window update

The Raiders won in shocking fashion, with Chandler Jones recovering a fumble on a wild Patriots throwback attempt as time expired. With the win, Las Vegas improves to 6-8 and New England drops to 7-7 and out of the playoff picture for now. The Chargers beat the Titans in the final seconds on a field goal and that moved them into sixth place above the Dolphins and Patriots. The Bengals beat the Bucs to take a full game lead on the Ravens in the AFC North.

Sunday Night Football update

The Giants and Commanders played another close one, but this one went to the Giants in the end. The rushing ability of Saquon Barkley and the defensive tenacity of Kayvon Thibodeaux got them over the hump and sitting with the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs for now.

Here’s a look at what the playoff picture looks like on Sunday. We’ll update through each window as the league works its way through Week 15.

AFC playoff picture

1. Buffalo Bills, 11-3 — clinched playoff berth

2. Kansas City Chiefs, 11-3 — clinched AFC West

3. Cincinnati Bengals, 10-4

4. Tennessee Titans, 7-7

5. Baltimore Ravens, 9-5

6. Los Angeles Chargers, 8-6

7. Miami Dolphins, 8-6

8. New England Patriots, 7-7

9. New York Jets, 7-7

10. Jacksonville Jaguars, 6-8

11. Las Vegas Raiders, 6-8

12. Cleveland Browns, 6-8

13. Pittsburgh Steelers, 6-8

14. Indianapolis Colts, 4-9-1

15. Denver Broncos, 3-10 — eliminated

16. Houston Texans, 1-12-1 — eliminated

NFC playoff picture

1. Philadelphia Eagles, 13-1 — clinched playoff berth

2. Minnesota Vikings, 11-3 — clinched NFC North6.

3. San Francisco 49ers, 10-4 — clinched NFC West

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 6-8

5. Dallas Cowboys, 10-4

6. New York Giants 8-5-1

7. Washington Commanders, 7-6-1

8. Seattle Seahawks, 7-7

9. Detroit Lions, 7-7

10. Green Bay Packers, 5-8

11. Carolina Panthers, 5-9

12. New Orleans Saints, 5-9

13. Atlanta Falcons 5-9

14. Los Angeles Rams, 4-9

15. Arizona Cardinals, 4-9 — eliminated

16. Chicago Bears, 3-11 — eliminated