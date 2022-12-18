Report: Justin Turner signs two-year deal in free agency with Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have signed Justin Turner to a two-year deal worth $22 million, according to Jeff Passan. The deal also has an option for the second year, meaning this is more like a “prove it” deal for Turner as he tries to keep his options open during the back end of his career.

Justin Turner's deal with the Boston Red Sox is for two years and just shy of $22 million, and it includes an opt-out after the first season, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/9kAFqqX6ay — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 18, 2022

As Joon Lee notes, Turner is expected to move around for the Red Sox with Rafael Devers entrenched at third base. He’ll spend time as a first baseman or designated hitter. Turner shifts coasts with this decision and will now try to help the Red Sox get back to the playoffs. Boston did miss the postseason in 2022 but made the ALCS in 2021.

Despite his advanced age, Turner has been a stellar hitter. Last year, he hit .278 with 13 home runs and 81 RBI. We’ll see how he does with Boston this upcoming season.