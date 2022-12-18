What is the spread for Dolphins vs. Bills? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The NFL closes out its Saturday tripleheader with a critical AFC East matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Below is a rundown of current odds information for Dolpihins-Bills. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Dolphivs. Dolphins vs. Bills, odds, line movement
Dec. 15
Point spread: Bills -7
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Dolphins +275; Bills -330
Dec. 11
Point spread: Bills -7
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Dolphins +250; Bills -310
Dec. 6
Point spread: Bills -7.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Dolphins +290, Bills -360
Dolphins vs. Bills betting trends
SU: MIA 8-5, BUF 10-3
ATS: MIA 5-7-1, BUF 6-7
O/U: MIA 6-7, BUF 3-10
Dolphins vs. Bills betting splits
Point spread: BUF 57% handle, 52% bets
Total: Over 52% handle, Under 34% bets
Moneyline: BUF 82% handle, 84% bets