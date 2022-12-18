 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What is the spread for Ravens vs. Browns? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Browns are favorites in Week 15 against the Ravens in a pivotal AFC North matchup

By DKNation Staff
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL Saturday slate continues with a late afternoon AFC North contest between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Ravens-Browns You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Browns odds, line movement

Dec. 15

Point spread: Browns -3
Point total: 38
Moneyline: Ravens +135; Browns -155

Dec. 11

Point spread: Browns -3
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Ravens +135, Browns -160

Dec. 6

Point spread: Browns -2.5
Point total: 39.5
Moneyline: Ravens +125, Browns -145

Ravens vs. Browns betting trends

SU: BAL 9-4, CLE 5-8
ATS: BAL 6-7, CLE 7-6
O/U: DAL 4-9, CLE 7-5-1

Ravens vs. Browns betting splits

Point spread: BAL 64% handle; 53% bets
Total: Over 52% handle, Under 55% bets
Moneyline: BAL 70% handle, 53% bets

