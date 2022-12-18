What is the spread for Ravens vs. Browns? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The NFL Saturday slate continues with a late afternoon AFC North contest between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Below is a rundown of current odds information for Ravens-Browns You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Ravens vs. Browns odds, line movement
Dec. 15
Point spread: Browns -3
Point total: 38
Moneyline: Ravens +135; Browns -155
Dec. 11
Point spread: Browns -3
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Ravens +135, Browns -160
Dec. 6
Point spread: Browns -2.5
Point total: 39.5
Moneyline: Ravens +125, Browns -145
Ravens vs. Browns betting trends
SU: BAL 9-4, CLE 5-8
ATS: BAL 6-7, CLE 7-6
O/U: DAL 4-9, CLE 7-5-1
Ravens vs. Browns betting splits
Point spread: BAL 64% handle; 53% bets
Total: Over 52% handle, Under 55% bets
Moneyline: BAL 70% handle, 53% bets