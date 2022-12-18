Opening odds for Bucs vs. Cardinals matchup in Week 16

The NFL is working through the Week 15 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16. The Buccaneers and Cardinals will face off this coming week at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Bucs blew a 17-0 lead on Sunday and lost 34-23 to the Bengals. They remain in first place in the NFC South, but at 6-8, they are keeping the door open for the three 5-9 squads behind them. The Cardinals lost 24-15 to the Broncos, but more importantly, lost quarterback Colt McCoy to a concussion. His status for Week 16 is up in the air and Trace McSorley would start if McCoy could not.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Bucs vs. Cardinals in their Week 16 matchup.

December 18

Point spread: Bucs -3.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Bucs -190, Cardinals +160

December 13

Point spread: Bucs -3

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Bucs -165, Cardinals +140

Early pick: Bucs -3.5

The Cardinals QB situation is a mess, with Colt McCoy dealing with the effects of a concussion. It’s unclear if he’ll play in Week 16, but if he doesn’t, we could see this line move a little. Might as well jump on it early.