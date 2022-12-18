Opening odds for Raiders vs. Steelers matchup in Week 16

The NFL is working through the Week 15 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16. The Raiders and Steelers will face off this coming week at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday.

In a wild weekend, the Raiders might have had the wildest final play of the weekend in beating the Patriots 30-24. New England attempted a last second lateral in regulation and Chandler Jones picked off a fumble recovery and ran it back for the game-winning walkoff score.

The Steelers are still playing without starting quarterback Kenny Pickett, who is out in concussion protocol, but they were able to overcome the Carolina Panthers with Mitch Trubisky under center. They held the Panthers’ powerful running backs to just 19 combined yards on the ground, and Trubisky passed for 179 yards and rushed for a TD.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Raiders vs. Steelers in their Week 16 matchup.

December 18

Point spread: Steelers -2.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Steelers -135, Raiders +115

December 13

Point spread: Steelers -1

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Steelers -115, Raiders -105

Early pick: Raiders +2.5

I don’t know who could be due for a letdown here, but Las Vegas is the better team. If I can get points with the better team, I’ll take it every time.