Opening odds for Eagles vs. Cowboys matchup in Week 16

The NFL is working through the Week 15 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16. The Eagles and Cowboys will face off this coming week at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Philadelphia Eagles pulled out a close one in Chicago on Sunday, beating the Bears 25-20 to move to 13-1 for the season. The Eagles clinched a playoff spot last week and look to get a bye as the first seed in the NFC. Jalen Hurts rushed for three touchdowns and threw two interceptions.

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Jaguars on Sunday, blowing a 27-10 lead and then losing on an overtime pick-six. They remain in the fifth position in the NFC, but their chances at winning the NFC East are just about extinguished.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Eagles vs. Cowboys in their Week 16 matchup.

December 18

Point spread: Cowboys -1

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Both -110

December 13

Point spread: Cowboys -1

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -115, Eagles -105

Early pick: Eagles +1

This is going to be a fun matchup, but the Eagles defense should be able to put Philly over the top in this one. Both teams struggled this week, so neither are coming in with particularly high momentum.