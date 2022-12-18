Opening odds for Texans vs. Titans matchup in Week 16

The NFL is working through the Week 15 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16. The Texans and Titans will face off this coming week at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Texans gave the Chiefs everything they had on Sunday but ultimately fell in overtime, remaining a one-win team. Davis Mills threw for two touchdowns and rushed for a third in the 30-24 loss. The Titans lost a tough one to the Chargers after thinking they had forced overtime. They dropped to 7-7 with the loss and are now only a game up on the Jaguars in the AFC South.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Texans vs. Titans in their Week 16 matchup.

December 18

Point spread: Titans -7

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Titans -435, Texans +350

December 13

Point spread: Titans -8.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Titans -425, Texans +340

Early pick: Titans -7

The Texans have given teams trouble the past two weeks, but look for Tennessee to get back on track in this one. I’d obviously prefer this be 6.5, but look for the Titans to cruise in this one.