Opening odds for Bengals vs. Patriots matchup in Week 16

The NFL is working through the Week 15 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16. The Bengals and Patriots will face off this coming week Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Bengals came back from an early deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-23, allowing just six points in the second half. They hold the sole lead in the AFC North with this win and the Ravens’ loss. Joe Burrow threw for 200 yards and four touchdowns.

The Patriots were shocked by the Raiders in a 30-24 loss in Week 15 after a confusing lateral attempt from Rhamondre Stevenson that the Raiders recovered and returned for a touchdown in the final seconds of the game. The Pats are now 7-7.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Bengals vs. Patriots in their Week 16 matchup.

December 18

Point spread: Bengals -4

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Bengals -190, Patriots +160

December 13

Point spread: Bengals -3

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Bengals -155, Patriots +135

Early pick: Bengals -4

It seemed like the Bengals’ hot streak was going to come to an end in the first half of Sunday’s game, but they just keep on winning. The Pats have dropped three of their last four, and today’s ending may strike a particular blow heading into this week. Bengals should be able to cover.