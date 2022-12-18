Opening odds for Giants vs. Vikings matchup in Week 16

The NFL is working through the Week 15 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16. The Giants and Vikings will face off this coming week at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Vikings staged a miraculous comeback on Saturday, digging themselves out of a 33-0 hole to win in overtime, 39-36. Kirk Cousins passed for 460 yards and four touchdowns in the biggest comeback in NFL history. They face a Giants squad that will play the Commanders on Sunday Night Football to close out Week 14 Sunday. The Giants head into that game in seventh place overall.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Giants vs. Vikings in their Week 16 matchup.

December 18

Point spread: Vikings -4

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Vikings -205, Giants +175

December 13

Point spread: Vikings -4.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Vikings -210, Giants +180

Early pick: Vikings -4

Minnesota has a lot of momentum after their huge comeback last week, and this feels like a good matchup for the Vikings. The Giants have really struggled in recent weeks, going 1-3-1 in the past five games against a varied slate of opponents. Vikings should cover.