Opening odds for Seahawks vs. Chiefs matchup in Week 16

The NFL is working through the Week 15 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16. The Seahawks and Chiefs will face off this coming week at Arrowhead Stadium, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Seahawks moved to 7-7 with a loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night of Week 15. Kenneth Walker returned from his injury, but ended with just 47 yards on 12 carries. Geno Smith passed for 238 yards and a touchdown.

The Chiefs were tested by the Houston Texans this week, going into overtime against the worst team in the NFL but coming out with a 30-24 win to clinch their seventh straight AFC West title. Patrick Mahomes threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Seahawks vs. Chiefs in their Week 16 matchup.

December 18

Point spread: Chiefs -10

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Chiefs -475, Seahawks +380

December 13

Point spread: Chiefs -9.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -475, Seahawks +380

Early pick: Seahawks +10

The Chiefs are 4-9-1 against the spread this season, and after their struggles with the Texans this week, Seattle should be able to keep it within 10.