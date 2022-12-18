Opening odds for Saints vs. Browns matchup in Week 16

The NFL is working through the Week 15 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16. The Saints and Browns will face off this coming week at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Saints moved to 5-9 with a win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. In the 21-18 victory, Andy Dalton passed for two touchdowns and Taysom Hill passed for a third, and Alvin Kamara added 91 yards on the ground.

The Browns bested the Ravens, 13-3, on Saturday of Week 15. Nick Chubb had a 99-yard rushing game, and Donovan Peoples-Jones grabbed a TD for the second time this season. The Browns sit behind the Bengals and the Ravens in the AFC North at 6-8.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Saints vs. Browns in their Week 16 matchup.

December 18

Point spread: Browns -3

Point total: 36

Moneyline: Browns -165, Saints +140

December 13

Point spread: Browns -3

Point total: 39

Moneyline: Browns -165, Saints +140

Early pick: Saints +3

These are two evenly matched squads with very little chance of making it into the playoffs at this point, so it should be a tight game. It will be a battle of the backfields as Nick Chubb and Alvin Kamara face off, and the Saints should be able to keep this one close.