Opening odds for Bills vs. Bears matchup in Week 16

The NFL is working through the Week 15 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16. The Bills and Bears will face off this coming week at Soldier Field, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Bills clinched a playoff spot with their comeback win over the Dolphins on Saturday, with a walk-off field goal putting them up 32-29. Allen threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns on a snowy night in Buffalo.

The Bears kept it close with the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field in Week 15, but ultimately weren’t able to hold on, losing 25-20 to move to 3-11 for the season. Justin Fields led the team in rushing with 95 yards on the ground and passed for two touchdowns.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Bills vs. Bears in their Week 16 matchup.

December 18

Point spread: Bills -9

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Bills -435, Bears +350

December 13

Point spread: Bills -10

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Bills -475, Bears +380

Early pick: Bills -9

Justin Fields suffered an injury at the end of Sunday’s game against the Eagles, and if he’s limited or hesitant to run, the Bears don’t even have a chance of covering. Even with him, though, the Bills will likely be able to dominate this one on both sides of the ball. Buffalo can cover.