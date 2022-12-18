Opening odds for Lions vs. Panthers matchup in Week 16

The NFL is working through the Week 15 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16. The Lions and Panthers will face off this coming week at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Lions overcame the New York Jets in a close game on Sunday, winning 20-17. D’Andrew Swift had 52 yards on the ground, and Jared Goff was 23-for-38 for 252 yards. A punt returned for a touchdown by Kalif Raymond ended up making a game-deciding difference.

The Panthers moved to 5-9 with a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15. Chuba Hubbard and D’Onta Foreman, Carolina’s usually dominant running backs, were held to just 19 yards on the ground combined by the Steelers’ defense.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Lions vs. Panthers in their Week 16 matchup.

December 18

Point spread: Lions -3

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Lions -150, Panthers +130

December 13

Point spread: Lions -2.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Lions -135, Panthers +115

Early pick: Panthers +3

The Lions are rolling and this is a chance for a statement. And yet, this comes across as a big-time letdown spot for Detroit. Carolina lost to Pittsburgh, but has been giving teams trouble, and I think we see Detroit stumble.