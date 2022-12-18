Opening odds for Chargers vs. Colts matchup in Week 16 on Monday Night Football

The NFL is working through the Week 15 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16. The Chargers and Colts will face off this coming week at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday Night Football, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Chargers have climbed back into the playoff picture with an 8-6 record. They beat the Titans on a last-second field goal and now are in sixth place in the AFC playoff standings. The Colts were on the wrong end of the biggest comeback in NFL history on Saturday night, blowing a 33-0 lead at halftime to fall to the Vikings in overtime and move to 4-9-1 for the season.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Chargers vs. Colts in their Week 16 matchup.

December 18

Point spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Chargers -155, Colts +135

December 13

Point spread: Chargers -2.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Chargers -150, Colts +130

Early pick: Chargers -3

Jeff Saturday has no business as a head coach in the NFL. They’ve given teams troubles at times but have fallen apart a little too often. It’s worth continuing to bet against them.