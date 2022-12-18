Opening odds for Jaguars vs. Jets matchup in Week 16 on Thursday Night Football

The NFL is working through the Week 15 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16. The Jaguars and Jets will face off this coming week at Nissan Stadium on Thursday Night Football, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.

The Jags had an impressive showing this weekend against the Cowboys, winning 40-34 in overtime as they continue to improve by the week. Trevor Lawrence passed for 318 yards and four touchdowns in the win, finding Zay Jones for three of those scores. They moved to 6-8 heading into Week 16.

The Jets fell to the Lions in a close matchup, losing 20-17 to move to 7-7 for the season. Held to two scoreless quarters, Zach Wilson passed for 317 yards, two TDs, and one INT in his first game back after Mike White suffered a rib injury.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Jaguars vs. Jets in their Week 16 matchup.

December 18

Point spread: Jets -1

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Both -110

December 13

Point spread: Jets -2.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Jets -130, Jaguars +110

Early pick: Jags +1

The Jaguars have been on a hot streak lately as the offense finds its groove. Meanwhile, the Jets have lost their last three games and still have a question mark at the quarterback position. The Jags should be able to take this one, though the New York defense will pose a challenge.