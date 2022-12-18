 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How can Chiefs clinch a playoff berth in Week 15?

The Chiefs are on the verge of a playoff berth. We break down how they can clinch a spot in the 2023 NFL Playoffs in Week 15.

By David Fucillo
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates his touchdown catch with Patrick Mahomes #15 and Creed Humphrey #52, to take a 23-20 lead over the Los Angeles Chargers, during a 30-27 Chiefs win at SoFi Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Update: Kansas City defeated Houston 30-24 in overtime on Sunday to clinch its seventh straight AFC West title. It’s target now turns to securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Kansas City Chiefs travel to face the woeful Houston Texans on Sunday in Week 15. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium and airs on CBS. Even though this game is in Houston, the Chiefs are 14-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kansas City is -950 on the moneyline while Houston is a +650 underdog.

The Chiefs are in a basic win-and-in situation. If they beat the Texans, they will clinch the AFC West title. If they lose a stunning upset to the Texans, they can also clinch the division if the Chargers lose at home to the Titans on Sunday. Kansas City clinched the head-to-head tiebreaker against LA with a sweep of their two-game series, so the Chiefs can also clinch if both teams tie.

Even if the Chargers win, Kansas City can also clinch a basic playoff berth if they tie the Texans and get some help. They needed a Dolphins loss which they got. That coupled with a Patriots loss and Jets tie or a Jets loss and Patriots tie would get the Chiefs into the playoffs. They also would get in with a tie and losses by both the Jets and Patriots.

For those remaining games, the Chargers are three-point favorites against the Titans, the Jets are one-point favorites against the Lions, and the Patriots are one-point favorites against the Raiders.

