How can Cowboys clinch a playoff berth in Week 15?

SNF update: The Giants edged out the Commanders 20-12 and so the Cowboys have clinched a wild card berth in the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

Results update: The Cowboys lost a stunner to Jacksonville as Rayshawn Jenkins ran back an interception in overtime for a game-winning score. The Cowboys can still clinch a playoff berth on Sunday if the Commanders lose to the Giants on Sunday Night Football.

The Dallas Cowboys travel to Florida this weekend for a Week 15 matchup against a Jacksonville Jaguars squad looking to build on a big win last weekend in Nashville. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and by the final whistle, Dallas could have punched their ticket for the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

The Cowboys can clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie. If they lose in Jacksonville, the Seahawks loss on Thursday means they can clinch a playoff berth with a Lions loss or tie, or a Commanders loss. The tie scenario came into play after the Seahawks lost to the 49ers on Thursday.

Dallas is a four-point road favorite against the Jaguars at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Lions are two-point road underdogs against the Jets and the Commanders are a 4.5-point home favorite against the Giants.

Dallas enters Sunday two games back of the Eagles with four left and their second matchup of the season in Week 16. Philly won the first matchup and so Dallas is just looking for the series split. But if they come out of the game a game out of first with two to go, the final two weeks turn into a heck of a sprint.