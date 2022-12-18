Desmond Ridder start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder will take over the rest of the season, and it will be interesting to see how much improvement he’s made over the first few months of his rookie season. If you are a fantasy manager considering him as an option this weekend, here’s an overview of what to think about before making a decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons QB Desmond Ridder

Marcus Mariota is expected to undergo knee surgery that will end his season, so Ridder is expected to be the guy over the final four weeks. He has yet to take an NFL snap in his rookie season but will make his first start against the New Orleans Saints defense that ranks 10th in opponent passing yards per game (203.2). The Falcons will spend the next few weeks determining whether Ridder could be the guy moving forward.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Ridder is at or near the bottom of the list of quarterbacks in action in Week 15. Look elsewhere for a fantasy QB.