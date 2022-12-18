Tyler Allgeier start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier continues to work in a split backfield, and fantasy managers would love for him to become more of a focal point in the offensive game plan. If you are considering Allgeier in Week 15, here’s an overview of what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

Allgeier is coming off a 10-carry, 52-yard performance prior to the bye week in a 19-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He finished one rushing attempt behind Cordarrelle Patterson, who finished with 60 yards on the ground. Atlanta will make a change at quarterback this weekend with Desmond Ridder making his NFL debut, but that may not have much of an impact on a running back rotation that is about as even as it gets.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Allgeier should be considered nothing more than a top-50 running back this weekend against an average New Orleans Saints rushing defense.