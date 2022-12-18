Cordarrelle Patterson start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons' offense will look a little different this weekend, but running back Cordarrelle Patterson remains the top option in the backfield. If you are considering using him in Week 15, here’s an overview of what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson

The Falcons will switch from Marcus Mariota to Desmond Ridder for the rest of the season, and it will be interesting to see if that has an impact on the rushing attack with the potential for more handoffs in a rookie QB’s debut. Prior to the bye week, Patterson carried the ball 11 times for 60 yards in a 19-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with one more rushing attempt than Tyler Allgeier.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Patterson is a low-end third running back in standard leagues going up against an average New Orleans Saints rushing defense. You will likely find better RB situations in Week 15.