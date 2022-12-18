Drake London start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London put together one of the top performances of his rookie season, and fantasy managers will look for that to continue into Week 15. If you are considering London in your starting lineup, here’s an overview of what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Drake London

London caught 6-of-12 targets for 95 yards, all of which were team highs by a wide margin, in a 19-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to the Falcons' bye week. The yardage was a season-high, and the number of receptions is second only to his eight-catch performance in Week 2. Atlanta will make the switch from Marcus Mariota to Desmond Ridder on Sunday, so it will be interesting to see how much that impacts the Falcons' passing game down the stretch.

Start or sit in Week 15?

We haven’t seen London put up these types of numbers consistently and with a rookie quarterback making his first start, you should look elsewhere for a wideout in Week 15.