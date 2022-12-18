Andy Dalton start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton put together an efficient performance in his most recent matchup, but fantasy managers will hope for more from him down the stretch. If you’re somebody who might want to start him in Week 15, here’s a look at what to consider going into your decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Andy Dalton

The Saints are coming off a bye week, and Dalton completed 20-of-28 passes for 229 yards with a touchdown in a 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dalton threw multiple TDs in just three of 10 games this season, but he will face an Atlanta Falcons defense that ranks 25th in opponent passing yards allowed per game (251.1).

Start or sit in Week 15?

Even with a decent matchup, Dalton shouldn’t be considered anything but a fringe top-20 quarterback in Week 15. Unless you’re in a two-QB league, stay away.