Jarvis Landry start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry has not been all that productive as a fantasy football player since a strong Week 1, and fantasy managers will look for that to change in Week 15. If you’re considering locking Landry into your starting lineup this weekend, here’s a look at what to expect.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Jarvis Landry

Landry caught 2-of-3 targets that went his way for 14 yards in last week’s 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He put up a big performance with seven receptions for 114 yards in Week 1, but Landry has not finished with more than 40 receiving yards in a game since then.

Start or sit in Week 15?

There is no scenario where Landry should be anywhere close to fantasy football starting lineups this weekend. If you have held onto him for most of the season, he can easily be dropped.