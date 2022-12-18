Juwan Johnson start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson is expected to return from an injury ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. If you are a fantasy manager with him on your roster, here’s a look at what to expect from him as you submit your lineup for Week 15.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Juwan Johnson

Johnson has been out the past few games with an ankle injury after developing into a consistent fantasy option. Before suffering the injury, he had scored five touchdowns in his previous five games including three consecutive games with a score of 40-plus yards in those three contests. Johnson will get a matchup against an Atlanta defense that allowed Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth to catch three passes for 76 yards in its last time out.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Even if he plays, Johnson is likely a top-15 tight end at best. You should be able to find alternative options in Week 15.