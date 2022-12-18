Isaiah Hodgins start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

New York Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins scored a touchdown in consecutive games, and fantasy managers will look to keep that rolling into Week 15. If you have Hodgins on your roster, here’s a look at what to consider before making a final decision on your starting lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Isaiah Hodgins

Hodgins caught 4-of-6 targets for 38 yards with a score in last week’s 48-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Since being acquired from the Buffalo Bills, he caught 17 passes on 21 targets for 183 yards with two touchdowns over five games. Hodgins will face a Washington Commanders defense that ranks eighth in opponent passing yards per game (200.1).

Start or sit in Week 15?

Touchdowns can be hard to rely on, and that’s probably what you’re banking on if Hodgins is in your lineup. Look elsewhere for a fantasy wide receiver in Week 15.