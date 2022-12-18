Daniel Bellinger start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger has been banged up in recent weeks as he prepares for Sunday night’s matchup against the Washington Commanders. If you are a fantasy manager considering inserting Bellinger into your starting lineup in Week 15, here’s a look at what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants TE Daniel Bellinger

Bellinger left last week’s 48-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with an injury to his ribs, and he caught all three targets that went his way for 19 yards. He returned from an eye injury the week before where he caught all five passes for 24 yards against the Commanders. Bellinger has 24 catches for 195 yards with two touchdowns on the season.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Even if he suits up, there are probably 20 other tight end options that are worthy of starting in front of Bellinger. Bench him.