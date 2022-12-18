Richie James start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

New York Giants wide receiver Richie James cleared the concussion protocol on Friday, putting him on track to play this week against the Washington Commanders. That’s good news for the Giants, but is he someone who can benefit your fantasy football lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Richie James WR

James has carved out a niche for himself as New York’s go-to guy in the slot. Last week, he saw season highs in targets, with nine, and catches, seven. He turned those seven grabs into 61 yards, another season-high, and a touchdown. That was his third touchdown in his last four games. His target share last week certainly gives him some added appeal in PPR scoring leagues.

He’s got a decent matchup against a Commanders team that’s allowed 11 touchdowns and more than 2,100 yards to opposing receivers this season.

Start or sit in Week 15?

James is a decent option for a flex or even a third receiver spot in most fantasy leagues.