Darius Slayton start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton is coming off a disappointing showing and will look to get back to his recent level of consistency heading into Week 15. If you are a fantasy manager with Slayton on the roster, here’s an overview of what to consider for him as you evaluate your lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Darius Slayton

Slayton caught 2-of-3 passes for 42 yards without a touchdown in last week’s 48-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He had finished with at least 58 receiving yards in six consecutive games including 90 yards against Sunday’s opponent, which is the Washington commanders. Slayton is certainly the top fantasy option you would want if you needed to pick a New York wideout.

Start or sit in Week 15?

It’s difficult to make a case for any Giants wide receiver, but Slayton would be the top option as a fringe top-40 wide receiver in Week 15.