Taylor Heinicke start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke will hit the field for a Sunday Night Football matchup against the New York Giants at home. If you are considering him in your starting lineup in Week 15, here is an overview of what to think about as you make your final lineup decisions.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke

Heinicke is coming off one of his best fantasy performances of the season against the Giants, and he’ll see them again following a bye week. This included a full overtime session in a 20-20 tie, and he completed 27-of-41 passes for 275 yards with two touchdowns. The Commanders are 5-1-1 since he took over, and Heinicke will face a New York defense that ranks 17th in opponent passing yards per game (216.1).

Start or sit in Week 15?

Heinicke should not be considered anything higher than a top-20 quarterback this weekend, so stay away unless you find yourself in a two-QB league.