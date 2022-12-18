Curtis Samuel start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel is coming off a productive performance as he heads into a rematch with the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. If you have him on your fantasy football roster and are considering inserting Samuel into your lineup, here’s a look at what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Curtis Samuel

Samuel was targeted seven times and caught six passes for 63 yards and was held out of the end zone in a 20-20 tie against the Giants. After a bye week, he’ll get a matchup with the same defense, which ranks 17th in opponent passing yards per game (216.1). On the season, Samuel caught 54 passes for 556 yards with three touchdowns.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Samuel can be considered a top-50 wide receiver option from a fantasy football perspective, so you can probably look for better options.