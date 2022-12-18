Jahan Dotson start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson is coming off one of his top performances of the season against the New York Giants, which are the opponent in this contest. If you are considering putting him into the starting lineup, here’s an overview of what to think about before making a decision.

Dotson caught 5-of-9 passes for 54 yards with a touchdown against the Giants prior to the bye week. The catches and targets were season highs, and the yardage total was six yards short of a season-high. Keep in mind those numbers came with a full overtime session. Dotson will face a Giants secondary that ranks 17th in passing yards allowed per game (216.1).

Start or sit in Week 15?

Dotson should not be considered a legitimate fantasy option regardless of league size. Consistency hasn’t been there, and it’s hard to trust him at this point of the regular season.