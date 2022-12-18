Logan Thomas start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas has not been much of a fantasy football contributor this season, and fantasy managers will look for that to change heading into a Week 15 rematch against the New York Giants. if you are considering playing Thomas in your lineup, here’s an overview of what he’s done and what to expect.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders TE Logan Thomas

Thomas is coming off a performance where he caught 3-of-4 targets for 20 yards and was held out of the end zone in a 20-20 tie against the Giants. He has gone over 45 yards just once this season with just one score. The big games could be there like when he caught five balls for 65 yards a few weeks ago, but predicting when they come is difficult to do.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Thomas is outside the top 20 among tight end options this weekend. Find somebody else to put into your lineup. Bench him.