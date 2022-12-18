Jaylen Warren start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has not been much of a factor this season as he prepares for a Week 15 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. If you are considering Warren in your fantasy lineup on Sunday, here’s an overview of what to expect out of him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RB Jaylen Warren

Warren carried the ball three times for 11 yards, and he caught two of the three targets that went his way for 16 yards in last week’s 16-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Warren doesn’t hold a ton of value unless Najee Harris is out of the lineup, and he hasn’t gone over 50 rushing yards in a game this season.

Start or sit in Week 15?

There is no reason to consider Warren in your fantasy lineup this weekend unless there is a surprise scratch for Harris against the Carolina Panthers.