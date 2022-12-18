George Pickens start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens put together a strong performance following a poor fantasy output the week before. If you have Pickens on your fantasy football roster and are considering him as a starter in Week 15, here’s a look at what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: George Pickens WR

Pickens caught all three of the targets that went his way in last week’s 16-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and he finished with 78 receiving yards. His biggest play came on a 42-yard reception. Kenny Pickett left that game with a concussion, so be sure to check injury reports to see who is lining up under center for the Steelers.

Start or sit in Week 15?

With uncertainty at the quarterback position and a lack of recent consistency, it’s probably best to stay away from Pickens in all formats heading into Week 15.