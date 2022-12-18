Sam Darnold start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold will make his third start of the season when he takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon. If you are considering using him in your fantasy football lineup, here’s an overview of what to expect from him heading into Week 15.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers QB Sam Darnold

The Panthers won both of the games Darnold started including last week’s 30-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. He completed 14-of-24 passes for 120 yards with a touchdown, and he used a 26-yard carry to finish with 30 rushing yards on four attempts. Darnold will face a Steelers defense that ranks 24th in opponent passing yards per game (242.7).

Start or sit in Week 15?

The Panthers seem reluctant to let Darnold throw the ball deep with just 284 yards through two starts. Despite a strong matchup, do not go into your fantasy football matchup relying on Darnold.