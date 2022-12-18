Terrace Marshall start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall has not developed into a significant part of the offense after a few poor performances in a row from a fantasy perspective. If you are considering getting Marshall into your starting lineup heading into Week 15, here’s a look at what to think about as you make a decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Terrace Marshall

Marshall was targeted just once in last week’s 30-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, and he caught that pass for 18 yards. Marshall has been held to one reception in three of his last four games, and he caught 19 passes for 346 yards with a touchdown on the season. Sam Darnold started the last two games and combined for just 284 yards passing.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Even if D.J. Moore is out with an ankle injury, Marshall is not worth a start regardless of league size. Keep him on the bench and look elsewhere for help at the wide receiver position.