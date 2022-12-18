Chuba Hubbard start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard has been one of the main beneficiaries of the team’s change at quarterback, and fantasy managers will look for that to continue. If you are a fantasy football manager with Hubbard on the roster, here’s an overview of what to expect from him.

Sam Darnold started the last two games for the Panthers, and Carolina has been keeping the ball on the ground as often as possible. Hubbard carried the ball 31 times for 139 yards in those contests, and both of those numbers are higher than the number of attempts and rushing yards over the entire season prior to the last two weeks.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Despite the increase in attempts, Hubbard is still being outcarried by D’Onta Foreman. He’s nothing better than a top-40 running back option this week.