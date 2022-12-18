Boston Scott start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Boston Scott is coming off his best outing of the 2022-23 season for the Philadelphia Eagles and gets a Chicago Bears defense that is allowing 160.7 yards on the ground to opposing running backs in the last three games. Can Scott build off of this production with Miles Sanders seeing a bulk of the Eagles’ rush attempts?

Fantasy Football analysis: Boston Scott RB

Scott was able to find the end zone in the Eagles’ 48-22 rout of the New York Giants in Week 14, and added 33 yards on six carries while catching one pass for four yards. He outdueled fellow RB Kenneth Gainwell who didn’t see a single carry in the win, but it was clear that it was solely a Sanders and Jalen Hurts running game. Such has been the case for the entire year.

After nearly breaking away on two different kick returns in the affair, Scott took full advantage of the opportunities that head coach Nick Sirianni had for him, but it’s going to be hard to repeat these kinds of performances as long as Sanders and Hurts are available for this dominant Philadelphia team. In any case where the latter gets benched for playoff rest in the remaining weeks of the fantasy football season, Scott could carve out a significant role behind one of the league’s best offensive lines.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Scott won’t be a fantasy option in Week 15.