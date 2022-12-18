Grant Calcaterra, Jack Stoll start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants 48-22 in Week 14 of the NFL season, on a day where Jalen Hurts connected with five different pass-catchers — including tight ends Grant Calcaterra and Jack Stoll. A date with the Chicago Bears awaits them in Week 15, for what should be a tougher challenge to carve out a receiving role.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles TE Grant Calcaterra

Calcaterra is hovering around the top 50 among fantasy football TEs in Week 15, but that’s assuming Dallas Goedert will be sidelined for at least another game. It’s important to note that coming into the Giants matchup, Calcaterra had only seen three targets, while Stoll has been a more productive factor even when Goedert’s been on the field. Stoll has caught 10-of-13 targets for 117 yards. Stoll has also played 464 snaps to Calcaterra’s 180.

That said, it’s possible that the rookie Calcaterra has earned a tad bit more of the upside as a pass-catcher, after finishing third behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in receiving last Sunday.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Regardless of Goedert’s Week 15 status, the young backups Calcaterra and Stoll don’t have much fantasy appeal against Chicago.