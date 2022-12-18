Quez Watkins start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Whether the fantasy football community wants to believe it or not, Quez Watkins has become the solidified WR3 of the Philadelphia Eagles. While his fantasy football output has taken a few steps back since last season because of the A.J. Brown addition in 2022, Watkins has remained a quality deep-threat presence with three touchdowns, and five games with over 11 yards per reception. Can Watkins become a fantasy asset in the final stages of the regular season?

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR Quez Watkins

It was disappointing to see Watkins turn in one of his worst outings of the season, on a day where five different members of the Eagles' offense found the end zone. Clearly, there are a lot of mouths to feed on the best team in the NFL, so Watkins isn’t going to have much reliability despite his big-play upside.

The return of Dallas Goedert is coming up soon, but there’s also a possibility that the 12-1 Eagles decide to limit his snaps for the rest of the regular-season slate. Watkins is also an integral part of the starting unit, so head coach Nick Sirianni will likely be cautious with all of his weapons offensively.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Watkins has zero fantasy appeal against a surprisingly formidable Chicago pass defense in Week 15.