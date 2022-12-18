Equanimeous St. Brown start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears are fresh off of the Week 14 bye and should be well-rested to test their might against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15. The Bears are unnerved by a 3-10 record but have seen some fantasy football breakouts throughout the 2022-23 campaign. Equanimeous St. Brown is the latest of them, after hauling in three catches on four targets for 85 yards against the Green Bay Packers in Week 13.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Equanimeous St. Brown

This kind of performance is something that Bears fans have been yearning for all season from St. Brown. As long as Justin Fields remains at quarterback, St. Brown will be a pass-catching weapon to monitor, as the fifth-year WR currently appears to have the most chemistry with Fields whenever he wants to throw the football.

Yes, the Bears receivers have mostly been something of a “lucky draw out of a hat” when fantasy managers have included them in lineups. In this case, you really can’t consider anyone outside of the hot hand that is currently St. Brown.

Start or sit in Week 15?

St. Brown has some upside at the WR3/FLEX spot with hopes that he can repeat his Week 13 performance. However, don’t bet the house on it against a superior Eagles pass defense.