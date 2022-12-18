N’Keal Harry start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Coming off the Week 14 bye, N’Keal Harry hopes to turn his quiet season around in the Chicago Bears’ jam-packed wide receiver room. Harry had one catch for 49 yards in the Bears’ 28-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 13. In what has become a predominantly run-first offense, can any of the Bears’ WRs be trusted in the fantasy football playoffs?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR N’Keal Harry

Harry’s fantasy production has actually seen an uptick this season compared to 2020 and 2021. He’s averaging 3.8 standard fantasy points in four appearances in his first campaign with the Bears. It’s clear that Harry’s value aligns strictly with the deep ball, seeing two or fewer targets and averaging 18.6 YPR.

It appears that Chase Claypool’s arrival in Chicago has only complicated things more for Bears wideouts. Outside of Darnell Mooney, Cole Kmet and Claypool, we can expect that Justin Fields will pick and choose who he decides to target for the remainder of the season.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Harry can be left on waivers in Week 15 when the Bears play the Eagles.