Cole Kmet start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Cole Kmet comes off the bye week after putting up six catches on seven targets for 72 yards in his Week 13 appearance against the Green Bay Packers. The Chicago Bears will face a Philadelphia Eagles defense that has been a literal wall for opposing tight ends this season. Is Kmet’s volume-based fantasy appeal enough for a start in Week 15?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears TE Cole Kmet

It was Kmet’s best yardage output since his four-catch, 74-yard game against the Detroit Lions in Week 10. The 23-year-old has finished inside the top 25 in fantasy football among TEs for the previous six weeks, and he’s locked himself in as Justin Fields’ most consistent target.

The Bears' passing game has been mostly an afterthought in 2022, but Kmet has been a lone highlight of the offense with Fields. He’s going to be targeted in every matchup to round out the season, but Philadelphia’s defense has limited opposing offenses and their best fantasy football assets. Still, the Eagles allowed two touchdowns to New York Giants receivers in Week 14.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Sit Kmet against the Eagles in Week 15.